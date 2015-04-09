Poultry and processed chicken producer Malindo Feedmill is seeking a strategic partner in Japan as part of its plan to export chicken products there, the Indonesia Finance Today newspaper quoted Malindo corporate secretary Rudy Hartono Husin as saying.

Malindo has already obtained a permit to export to Japan, Husin said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)