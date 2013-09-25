PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a subsidiary of state lender Bank Mandiri, has delayed its plan to issue bonds worth 750 billion Indonesian rupiah ($65.2 million) from the end of this year until the first half of 2014, due to unconducive market conditions, director Harjanto Tjitohardjojo told Investor Daily.

The company expects new financing in 2013 to reach 14 trillion Indonesian rupiah. It has disbursed 8.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah in loans so far this year, Investor Daily reported.

($1 = 11,490 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)