PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a subsidiary of state
lender Bank Mandiri, has delayed its plan to issue bonds worth
750 billion Indonesian rupiah ($65.2 million) from the end of
this year until the first half of 2014, due to unconducive
market conditions, director Harjanto Tjitohardjojo told Investor
Daily.
The company expects new financing in 2013 to reach 14
trillion Indonesian rupiah. It has disbursed 8.5 trillion
Indonesian rupiah in loans so far this year, Investor Daily
reported.
($1 = 11,490 rupiah)
