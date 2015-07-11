Five people died in an explosion in the production room of cosmetic company PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk's plant in Bekasi, a city east of Jakarta, on Friday, the Kompas daily reported, quoting the head of Jakarta police.

Inspector General Tito Karnavian said he suspected a gas leak caused the fire, the newspaper added.

Mandom Indonesia is a subsidiary of Japan's Mandom Corporation

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo)