PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer that owns exclusive rights from leading brands such as Starbucks Corp, plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($49.03 million) to open 250 new outlets this year, less than last year's 327 outlets, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati.

The firm booked revenues of 6.91 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013, up 27 percent from 5.44 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

