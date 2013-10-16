Cosmetics maker PT Martina Berto Tbk expects to post 2013 revenue of 800 billion rupiah ($70.4 million), Chief Executive Bryan Tilaar said.

It recorded sales of 377.41 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, compared with 329.20 billion rupiah in the same period last year.

Martina Berto expects to add up to 24 shops by end of this year, below its earlier target of 26 shops, said Corporate Secretary Desril Muchtar. (Kontan)

($1 = 11365 rupiah)