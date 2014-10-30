UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Matahari Department Store, one of Indonesia's largest department store operators, booked a net profit of 1.06 trillion rupiah ($87.28 million) for Jan-Sept, up 28 percent from a year earlier, on net sales that grew 18 percent to 6.03 trillion rupiah, the company said.
Matahari operates 126 stores in 62 cities across the country, and is targeting to open seven new stores by the end of this year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources