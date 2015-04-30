PT Matahari Department Store, one of Indonesia's largest department store operators, posted a net profit of 185 billion rupiah ($14.32 million) in the first three months of this year, up 50.3 percent from a year earlier, Investor Daily reported, citing Chief Executive Michael Remsen. Matahari operates 134 stores in 65 cities in Indonesia.

