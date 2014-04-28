UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, a unit of Lippo Group, has secured a loan worth 1.88 trillion rupiah ($163 million) from Bank BNP Paribas Indonesia and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk to refinance its debt, Director Miranti Hadisusilo was quoted as saying by Kontan.
The firm posted a net profit of 1.15 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 49 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 20 percent.
($1 = 11,564.5 rupiah) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources