Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima, a unit of Lippo Group, plans to open 20 hypermart outlets in 2014, with an investment of between 40 billion rupiah ($3.28 million) and 60 billion rupiah for each store, said director Danny Konjongian.

Konjongan said the firm expects to own 100 hypermart stores by the end of this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12192.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)