Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima, a unit of Lippo Group, expects revenue of 15 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) this year, up 18 to 20 percent from the 13 trillion rupiah forecast last year, said Fernando Repi, the company's head of public relations.

Repi added the firm plans to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah to open 20 convenience stores in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia)

