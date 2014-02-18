Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Department Store, a unit of Lippo group, booked a net profit of 1.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($97 million), a 49 percent increase from 771 billion Indonesian rupiah a year earlier, CEO Michael Remsen said in a statement.

Yearly revenues rose 20 percent to 6.75 trillion Indonesian rupiah. The firm opened nine new outlets during 2013 and currently owns 125 stores across 61 cities. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11785.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)