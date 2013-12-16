Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, a unit of Lippo group, plans to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($115.6 million) to build 20 Hypermart outlets next year, said Director Danny Konjongian in Investor Daily.

The firm expects to own 101 Hypermart stores by the end of this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

