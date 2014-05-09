UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima via its division Matahari Food Business (MFB) plans to expand into six new cities, said MFB CEO Carmelito Jimenez Regalado.
Regalado added that the firm expects to own 200-250 Hypermart stores within the next five years. Matahari plans to open more than 20 Hypermart outlets this year, three-five Foodmart outlets and more than 20 Boston outlets. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources