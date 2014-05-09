Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima via its division Matahari Food Business (MFB) plans to expand into six new cities, said MFB CEO Carmelito Jimenez Regalado.

Regalado added that the firm expects to own 200-250 Hypermart stores within the next five years. Matahari plans to open more than 20 Hypermart outlets this year, three-five Foodmart outlets and more than 20 Boston outlets. (Investor Daily)

