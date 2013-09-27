Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah plans to spend 700 billion rupiah ($60.7 million) on capital expenditure next year, commissioner Hermawan Lesmanathat told Kontan.

The funds will be used to buy machinery and build supporting infrastructure. The firm forecasts production capacity to increase 15-20 percent next year, Lesmanathat added.

