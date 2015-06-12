PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk, a mining unit of investment firm Saratoga Group, is looking to get a bank loan of $80-$100 million, the Investor Daily reported, quoting a top company executive.

Merdeka has launched an initial public offering and has set its price at 2,000 rupiah per share to raise 839.3 billion rupiah ($63 million).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,310.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)