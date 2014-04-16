BRIEF-Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
* Calls AGM on April 9 to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk of upto $3 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2mm5IMO) Further company coverage:
Property developer PT Metropolitan Land will acquire a 70 hectare site in Cibitung, West Java, with a total investment of 105 billion rupiah ($9.2 million) and expects to complete the deal this year, a company official said.
Metropolitan Land recorded sales of landed houses worth a total of 170 billion rupiah in the first quarter of 2014. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Calls AGM on April 9 to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk of upto $3 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2mm5IMO) Further company coverage:
March 14 Australian shares barely changed in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as gains for miners, pulled up by rising metal prices, were effectively cancelled out by falls in financial stocks.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.