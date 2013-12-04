Five regional governments - including South Sulawesi, Central
Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, North Maluku and West Papua - are
currently preparing a regional decree on export ban of
unprocessed mineral ore such as nickel and gold, said South
Sulawesi governor Syarul Yasin Limpo in response to the local
governments' refusal to loosen export ban on metal ores rule.
The five regional governments have agreed to set up a
secretary who will oversee the implementation of the decree, the
Kontan reports.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy.