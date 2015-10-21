BRIEF-Umweltbank to propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share
* To propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Indonesian property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk has postponed the launch of two new projects this year due to the slowdown in the economy, Kontan reported late on Tuesday, citing a director at the company.
The middle-to-upper class segment of the property market has come under pressure in the first nine months, the newspaper quoted Olivia Surodjo as saying.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies