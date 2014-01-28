Property developer PT Metropolitan Land's sales grew
18 percent to 955 billion rupiah ($78.09 million) in the 2013
calendar year, said Corporate Secretary Olivia Surodjo, adding
the company expects 2014 marketing sales to rise 20 percent to
1.15 trillion rupiah.
The firm plans to spend 660 billion rupiah on capital
expenditure this year, up 5 percent from last year's 630 billion
rupiah, to achieve the target. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12230 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)