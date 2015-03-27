UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
French tyre maker Michelin is planning to build a rubber processing plant in Indonesia worth $300 to $400 million next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Industry Minister Saleh Husin.
Michelin will work with its Indonesian partner PT Barito Pacific Tbk to get raw materials for production. Husin said the plant is expected to start production in 2019, according to the report.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.