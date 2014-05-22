Retailer PT Midi Utama, a unit of PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya, plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($43.45 million) on opening 150 outlets this year, financed by internal cash and bank loans, said Finance Director Suantopo Po. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11507.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)