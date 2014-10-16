GSR Indoburger Pte Ltd has signed an initial investment agreement to buy shares in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, Burger King operator and a unit of PT Mitra Adiperkasa, said Mitra Adiperkasa's Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.

The deal is expected to be completed this year and details of the investment are being worked out, Kwartati said.

Mitra Adiperkasa reported revenue of 5.5 trillion rupiah ($450.8 million) in the first half of the year, up 26 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)