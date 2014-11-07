PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, an Indonesian retailer that owns exclusive rights to brands such as Starbucks, had opened 52 new outlets until September, lower than its target of 200 to 250 stores, said Corporate Secretary Fety Kwartati, adding it was the company's intention to put expansion on hold until next year.

Mitra Adiperkasa posted a 51 percent drop in January- September net profit at 111,18 billion rupiah ($9.14 million) compared with a year earlier. Revenue reached 8.66 trillion rupiah, up 25 percent year-on-year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,165.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)