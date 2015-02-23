Indonesian retail firm PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk plans to cut its ownership in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, which operates Burger King in Indonesia, to 49 percent in the next two years, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. (Investor Daily)

