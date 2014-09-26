Automotive company PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk plans to invest between 340 billion and 390 billion rupiah ($32.51 million) to build a lubricants plant in West Java, said Director Agung Kusomo.

The unit will have production capacity of 100,000 kilolitres per year. Construction is expected to start next year and the facility will start operating from 2016. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

(1 US dollar = 11,995.0000 rupiah)