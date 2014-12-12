MNC Group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans to
spend around 6 trillion rupiah ($482.51 million) next year to
finance expansion in the infrastructure sector, Kontan reported,
citing Corporate Secretary Syafril Nasution.
The firm will focus on finishing several toll road projects,
including the first phase Ciawi-Sukabumi toll road in West Java
worth 2.1 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to start in
early 2015.
PT MNC Investama Tbk, the investment arm of the
group, has previously said the group will build a 20-km
Pejagan-Pemalang toll road in Central Java that will need an
investment of 1.4 trillion rupiah, the report said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,435 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)