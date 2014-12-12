MNC Group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans to spend around 6 trillion rupiah ($482.51 million) next year to finance expansion in the infrastructure sector, Kontan reported, citing Corporate Secretary Syafril Nasution.

The firm will focus on finishing several toll road projects, including the first phase Ciawi-Sukabumi toll road in West Java worth 2.1 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to start in early 2015.

PT MNC Investama Tbk, the investment arm of the group, has previously said the group will build a 20-km Pejagan-Pemalang toll road in Central Java that will need an investment of 1.4 trillion rupiah, the report said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,435 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)