Cevian's stake in Bilfinger rises to nearly 30 percent
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
Financing firm PT MNC Kapital Indonesia, a unit of MNC group, plans to raise up to 1.62 trillion rupiah ($140.42 million) via a rights issue.
It plans to issue 1.8 billion shares, or 56.9 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 900 rupiah per share.
The firm will spend 211 billion rupiah to buy a 24 percent stake in PT Bank ICB Bumiputera. The remaining 1.4 trillion rupiah will be used for short- and long-term investment.
The firm plans to enlarge its ownership in Bank Bumiputera to up to 40 percent and expects to get approval from the Financial Services Authority in October. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11536.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.