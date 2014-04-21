BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang to implement delisting risk warning after two straight years of losses
* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago
Property developer PT MNC Land plans to raise funds from a rights issue, releasing 645.5 million shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, to strengthen capital and increase liquidity on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, said Director Dipa Simatupang.
The company will seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on May 2. (Investor Daily)
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
* Norsat International Inc - privet has provided a non-binding letter of interest to acquire company for cash consideration of US$10.25 per share