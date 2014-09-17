Retail firm PT Modern Internasional Tbk plans to open 60-70 7-Eleven outlets next year, up from this year's target of 50, said Director Henri Honoris.

The company estimates an investment of 700 billion rupiah ($58.70 million) to finance expansion next year.

Up to June this year, the company operated 175 outlets and aims to reach 200 by the end of the year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,925 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)