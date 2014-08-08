Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Property developer PT Modernland Realty, through Singapore-based unit Marquee Land Pte Ltd., issued $98.45 million of senior guaranteed notes with a five-year tenure, Director William Honoris said.
Modernland appointed the Bank of New York Melon as the company's trustee and underwriter agent. The firm will use the proceed to pay debt and for working capital. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.