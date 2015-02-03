Property developer PT Modernland Realty booked
marketing sales of 3.76 trillion rupiah ($297.23 million) in
2014, up 27 percent from a year earlier, said investor relations
officer Cuncun Wijaya, as quoted by Investor Daily, with
residential projects contributing 60 percent of the total.
Modernland is targeting a further 44 percent increase in
marketing sales to 5.4 trillion rupiah this year, and aims to
spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to achieve the
target.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,650 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)