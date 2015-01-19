PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, a local partner of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, expects motorcycle sales in Indonesia to reach 350,000 units this year, reported Bisnis Indonesia, quoting Yohan Yahya, the company's general marketing and sales head.

The firm is targeting an increase of 27 percent from last year's sales of 275,184 units. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)