The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) is targeting exports of 60,000 units in 2014, up 122 percent from last year's 27,000 units, said Chairman Gunadi Sindhuwinata.

The rise in exports will be driven by the introduction of new models from Yamaha and Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Indonesia's CEO Yoshihiro Tanigawa said earlier the company's new factory in West Java industrial belt, worth $102.7 million, will produce four models that will be distributed in both the domestic and export markets.

Yamaha Motor Co has made Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing a production base for models that will be exported to 14 countries in Europe and Japan. (Investor Daily)

