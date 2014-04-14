PT Multipolar plans to spend 1.9 trillion rupiah ($166.48 million) on capital expenditure this year to boost revenues by 20-30 percent from last year's 14.67 trillion rupiah, said finance director Richard H. Setiadi.

Multipolar booked a net profit of 1.64 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 888 percent on year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 11412.5 rupiah)