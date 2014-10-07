Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd have bought 35 percent shares in PT Multipolar Technology's unit, PT Graha Teknologi Nusantara, according to CEO of Multipolar, Wahyudi Chandra, in a statement.
Mitsui & Co bought 10 percent shares while Mitsui Knowledge acquired 25 percent in Graha Teknologi.
Multipolar said it would use the proceed to finance expansion and for working capital. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)