UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, expects its 2014 sales to grow 5 percent to 340 billion rupiah ($28.84 million) on increasing demand in its export markets, mainly the Middle East, said Director Uthan M.A. Sadikin.
The company plans between $30 million and $40 million capital expenditure this year to boost capacity. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources