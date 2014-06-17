PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, expects its 2014 sales to grow 5 percent to 340 billion rupiah ($28.84 million) on increasing demand in its export markets, mainly the Middle East, said Director Uthan M.A. Sadikin.

The company plans between $30 million and $40 million capital expenditure this year to boost capacity. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

