PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second-biggest tyre maker, expects its sales to grow 15 percent this year on increasing demand in its export markets, mainly the United States, said Marketing Director Uthan Sadikin.

The firm booked flat sales revenue at $324 million in 2014.

