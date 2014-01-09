PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, plans to spend up to $50 million on capital expenditure this year to boost utilities output to up to 85 percent from last year's 75 percent, said investor relation officer Even Go.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,235 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)