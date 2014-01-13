PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second-biggest tyre maker, has cancelled its plan to build factories in Kazakhstan and Egypt this year, due to concerns about the unstable political and security in the Middle East region, said Investor Relations Officer Even Go. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

