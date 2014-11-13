Traditional cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu plans to expand into the property sector next year, said director Dwi Putri Yanthi.

It plans to spend 500 billion rupiah to develop apartments, warehouses and shops on 11 hectares of land in Cibitung, West Java. Construction is expected to start in the third quarter of 2015 and completed in 2017.

The firm remains optimistic about achieving its 2014 revenue target of 485 billion rupiah ($39.79 million), although it recorded a revenue of 293.8 billion rupiah in the first nine months.

