UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesian cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu Tbk is entering the property business to utilise its land assets, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Bimo Sebayang.
The company will build a property complex on its land in Bekasi, West Java, which will mostly be developed into warehouses and a commercial complex.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources