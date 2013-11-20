Battery manufacturer PT Nipress aims to raise up to 260 billion rupiah ($22.4 million) from a rights issue, releasing 742.86 million shares at a price of between 350 rupiah and 450 Indonesian rupiah, said director Richard Taniono. The company will use the proceed to build new factory, solar power plant and for working capital. (Kontan)

