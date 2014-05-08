Tollroad and port operator PT Nusantara Infrastructure plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($43.20 million) to acquire two firms in the third quarter of this year and 350 telecommunication towers, said CEO Ramdani Basri.

The firm plans to acquire investment companies involved in the transportation sector. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11575 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)