Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Toll road and ports builder and operator PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk plans to raise about 380 billion rupiah ($32.53 million) via a rights issue by selling 10 percent of its enlarged capital, said CEO M. Ramdani Basri.
The company plans to use the proceeds to acquire telecommunication towers being sold by PT XL Axiata Tbk . Basri said Nusantara plans to acquire between 300 and 500 towers. The company will seek shareholders approval in September. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,680.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)