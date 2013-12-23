Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd plans to issue bonds worth of 3 trillion rupiah ($245.65 million) early next year, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 18 percent, said Chief Executive Parwati Surjaudaja.

The firm earlier raised 3.5 trillion rupiah via a rights issue at the end of November to boost its CAR to more than 17 percent by the end of this year, from 14.9 percent at end-September. The firm expects loan growth in 2014 at between 15 percent and 20. (Investor Daily)

