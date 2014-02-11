Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, reported 2013 net profit of 1.14 trillion rupiah ($93.65 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier, as interest income rose to 3.14 trillion rupiah from 2.56 trillion rupiah in 2012, CFO Hartati said. (Investor Daily)

