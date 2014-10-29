BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance plans stock guarantee insurance firm with partners
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners
Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP booked a net profit of 942 billion rupiah ($77.47 million) in the third quarter, up 12 percent from a year earlier, driven by interest income that rose 20 percent to 2.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Parwati Surjaudaja.
OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, recorded loan growth of 9 percent to 66.6 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,160 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Iceland's finance ministry said on Sunday that in the coming week it would lift the remaining capital controls that have been in place since the financial crisis in 2008, easing restrictions on households and businesses.
DUBAI, March 12 Major Gulf stock market indexes mostly closed lower on Sunday after oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but shares in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.