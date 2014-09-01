Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk plans to commence construction of a "superblock" on a 4.2-hectare site in South Jakarta next year, said Corporate Secretary Minarto Basuki.

The company is currently conducting a study of the architectural design, and expects to develop an office building, condominiums and food and beverage outlets on the site, Basuki added. (Kontan)

