Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati's 2013 net profit jumped 51 percent to 1.13 trillion rupiah ($98.9 million) from a year earlier, while revenue rose 40 percent to 3.03 trillion rupiah ($265.3 million), the company said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

