UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Garment company PT Pan Brothers sees revenue in 2014 growing 30 percent to $400 million from last year, said Corporate Secretary Iswar Deni.
The firm plans to develop seven factories within three years, financed by rights issue proceeds totalling 1.01 trillion rupiah ($83 million).
Director Fitri Ratnasari said it would allocate a total of 608 billion rupiah to finance the plan. Pan Brothers will develop four factories this year with a total investment of $34.2 million, the Kontan reported.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12165 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources